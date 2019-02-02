Energy Department attributes strong rand for cushioning fuel price hike

From Wednesday, motorists will have to fork out 7 cents more for a litre of petrol.

JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Department says it believes the strengthening of the rand has lessened the petrol price hike by nearly 10 cents.

The price of diesel will be going up by between 1 and 2 cents a litre.

While consumers will now be paying 7 cents less for illuminating paraffin.

The department's Robert Maake said, “The strengthening of the rand has cushioned the price.”