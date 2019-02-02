EFF only party that gives hope of removing 'corrupt ANC' from power - supporters
Thousands of party supporters have gathered at the Giant Stadium to hear leader Julius Malema deliver the party's promises ahead of the 2019 elections.
SOSHANGUVE - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters gathered for the party's manifesto launch say that the party is the only organisation that gives them hope to remove what they have labelled a "corrupt African National Congress (ANC)" from power.
Thousands of party supporters have gathered at the Giant Stadium to hear leader Julius Malema deliver the party's promises ahead of the 2019 elections.
The EFF, which is the second biggest opposition party in the country, is focusing on job creation, corruption, and land in its manifesto.
Over and above pinning their hopes on what the EFF has to offer for a better future, some say that they are backing the red berets because they have stuck to the pan-Africanist ideals which they say have been abandoned by former liberation movements.
A 73-year-old EFF supporter Willie from Spruitview says that Malema and his party give him hope.
"The pan-Africanist background had run out of tyres and suddenly the EFF appeared [sic]. It revived what I'd always valued."
The stadium is almost full, with leaders expected to take the stage soon.
READ: EFF's 2019 election manifesto
2019 EFF Manifesto by on Scribd
Popular in Politics
-
Malema: ANC has sold its soul to racists
-
[WATCH LIVE] EFF launches election manifesto
-
EFF manifesto launch to address corruption, unemployment and crime
-
[MUST READ] EFF's election manifesto
-
Zondo commission to go after Bosasa, correctional services
-
Details of political interference in NPA heard at Mokgoro Commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.