EFF only party that gives hope of removing 'corrupt ANC' from power - supporters

Thousands of party supporters have gathered at the Giant Stadium to hear leader Julius Malema deliver the party's promises ahead of the 2019 elections.

EFF supporters at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on 2 February for the party's election manifesto launch. Picture: EWN
43 minutes ago

SOSHANGUVE - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters gathered for the party's manifesto launch say that the party is the only organisation that gives them hope to remove what they have labelled a "corrupt African National Congress (ANC)" from power.

Thousands of party supporters have gathered at the Giant Stadium to hear leader Julius Malema deliver the party's promises ahead of the 2019 elections.

The EFF, which is the second biggest opposition party in the country, is focusing on job creation, corruption, and land in its manifesto.

Over and above pinning their hopes on what the EFF has to offer for a better future, some say that they are backing the red berets because they have stuck to the pan-Africanist ideals which they say have been abandoned by former liberation movements.

A 73-year-old EFF supporter Willie from Spruitview says that Malema and his party give him hope.

"The pan-Africanist background had run out of tyres and suddenly the EFF appeared [sic]. It revived what I'd always valued."

The stadium is almost full, with leaders expected to take the stage soon.

READ: EFF's 2019 election manifesto

2019 EFF Manifesto by on Scribd

Timeline

