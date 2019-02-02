Popular Topics
EFF manifesto launch to address corruption, unemployment and crime

Malema insists the red berets want to root out embedded journalism where individuals have outwardly become defenders of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The EFF will launch its manifesto at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve in run up to the Elections 2019. Picture: Twitter @ewnreporter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) gears up to unveil its elections manifesto at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, the party is expected to address issues of unemployment, crime and corruption.

During the party's fundraising gala dinner in Fountains Valley last night EFF leader Julius Malema clarified that his party is not in support of a media tribunal.

Malema insists the red berets want to root out embedded journalism where individuals have outwardly become defenders of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He says the party wants the media to self-regulate.

“We want the media to develop a thick skin because they get it wrong sometimes and when they are called out they must not be cry-babies. If the media becomes embeded we must expose it.”

The EFF leader says the party’s love/hate relationship with the media is not personal.

“We need the media to investigate and expose corrupt activities including in the EFF. The EFF is not special.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

