EFF manifesto demands harsher sentences for ‘corrective’ rape crimes

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wants the law to include harsher minimum sentences for “corrective” rape and hate crimes. This is specifically for crimes against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQI) community, should the party be elected into government after this year’s general elections.

The party launched its manifesto on Saturday in Soshanguve, Tshwane.

“Corrective” rape refers to the rape and humiliation of lesbian women by men who believe they can change their sexual orientation by forcing themselves on lesbian women.

The red berets say they’ll also aggressively engage in public awareness initiatives to “positively changing social norms which declare the LGBTQI sexual preferences as abnormal”.

Furthermore, the party also says that it will amend the Sex Description Act and related legislation to ensure that the Department of Home Affairs accelerates ID alteration applications for transgender applicants. The Sex Description Act provides for the alteration of the sex description of certain individuals in certain circumstances.

In another bold move to protect transgender individuals, the EFF says that it will amend the Facilities Regulations Act and related regulations to enable the implementation of gender-neutral toilet facilities in schools, public facilities, and workplaces to benefit transgender populations and people outside of the gender binary.

These are some of the EFF’s promises to the LGBTQI community, as outlined in the manifesto:

• The EFF government will invest in a public health care system that ensures easy access to gender-affirming treatment.

• The EFF government will decisively enforce the Equality Act and related legislation to end unfair discrimination by government and private organisations in relation to the employment of women and the LGBTQI community.

• The EFF government will amend the Child Care Act and related legislation to impose penalties for unfair discrimination against LGBTQI individuals in relation to adoption processes.

