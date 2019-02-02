EFF manifesto: corrupt government employees will forfeit pension funds, savings

This was outlined in its election manifesto launched at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has pledged to pass legislation that will make all public representatives and civil servants forfeit their pension funds and savings if they are found guilty of corruption.

This was outlined in its election manifesto launched at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on Saturday.

Allegations of wide-scale corruption involving public servants and private companies in the country have been exposed throughout last year, including the Zondo commission into state capture and the VBS Bank scandal.

The red berets are talking tough on corruption through their manifesto by promising to also introduce a minimum sentence of 20 years for all public representatives and servants convicted of corruption.

The party says it will protect whistle-blowers and the independence of Chapter 9 institutions, such as the Public Protector and the Auditor-General, in the fight against corruption.

The EFF has promised to amend the Constitution to make the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) accountable to Parliament “to guarantee its independence in the fight against corruption and crime in general”. However, it’s unclear how this will affect the appointment of the NPA head and how it functions as the prosecutions body is already accountable to Parliament’s portfolio committee on Justice and Correctional Services.

Among other legislative instruments the EFF wants to use to tackle corruption, include reducing and eventually banning the use of consultants by government, introducing legislation preventing all public representatives and public servants from doing business with government, and establishing “state administration courts” to deal with corruption “with the aim of firing and blacklisting corrupt state employees and private companies and recovering money lost due to corruption”.

READ: EFF's 2019 election manifesto

2019 EFF election manifesto by on Scribd