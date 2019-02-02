EC man gets 10 years for attempted rape
It’s understood Ezile Gxalaba took a 19-year-old woman who hitchhiked his taxi to his house in Dutywa in March 2017.
CAPE TOWN - The Butterworth Regional Magistrate's Court has sentenced a 31-year-old man to 10 years’ imprisonment for attempted rape.
The women wanted a lift home when the Gxalaba forced her to go with him instead.
The police's Jackson Manatha said: “He dragged the victim to his house where he tried to undress her. The victim fought back and managed to escape [and] opened a rape case at Dutywa Police Station. The case was handed over to the Butterworth Family Violence and Child Protection Unit.”
