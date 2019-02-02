Du Plessis rests, Proteas bring in Malan for injured De Kock

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis felt that it was a time that he took a short rest, with a lot of cricket still to come this year.

CAPE TOWN - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis will sit out the remainder of the T20 series against Pakistan.

Du Plessis announced the decision after the Proteas' thrilling six-run victory over the visitors in Cape Town on Friday, which saw him share a record 131-run partnership with Reeza Hendricks.

After crushing 78 off 45 balls, Du Plessis felt that it was a time that he took a short rest with a lot of cricket still to come this year.

"So there'll be one change (on Sunday). A new captain will have to be decided but we'll try and make sure that gets through the squad as best we can.

"I'm being rested for the last two games. I'm the only Test player that's still playing - I was only going to play tonight's game.

"There's been a lot of cricket, especially the three-format players have played a lot. Personally, this is an opportunity for me to get the tank filled up again for the Test series [against Sri Lanka]."

Another change to the squad announced on Friday will see wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (groin injury) being replaced by exciting Cape Cobras opener Janneman Malan.

The second T20I is on Sunday at the Wanderers, with the final T20 at Centurion on Wednesday.