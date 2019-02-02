Du Plessis rests, Proteas bring in Malan for injured De Kock
Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis felt that it was a time that he took a short rest, with a lot of cricket still to come this year.
CAPE TOWN - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis will sit out the remainder of the T20 series against Pakistan.
Du Plessis announced the decision after the Proteas' thrilling six-run victory over the visitors in Cape Town on Friday, which saw him share a record 131-run partnership with Reeza Hendricks.
After crushing 78 off 45 balls, Du Plessis felt that it was a time that he took a short rest with a lot of cricket still to come this year.
"So there'll be one change (on Sunday). A new captain will have to be decided but we'll try and make sure that gets through the squad as best we can.
"I'm being rested for the last two games. I'm the only Test player that's still playing - I was only going to play tonight's game.
"There's been a lot of cricket, especially the three-format players have played a lot. Personally, this is an opportunity for me to get the tank filled up again for the Test series [against Sri Lanka]."
Another change to the squad announced on Friday will see wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (groin injury) being replaced by exciting Cape Cobras opener Janneman Malan.
The second T20I is on Sunday at the Wanderers, with the final T20 at Centurion on Wednesday.
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Pakistan’s T20 winning streak ends with tense Proteas win
-
CSA elects Beresford Williams as vice-president
-
Car crash forces Wiseman Meyiwa to hang up his boots
-
Super Bowl sets stage for controversy-plagued halftime show
-
Lions load up on Boks for Sharks warm-up match in CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.