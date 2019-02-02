Details of political interference in NPA heard at Mokgoro Commission

Former state prosecutor Simphiwe Mlotshwa testified how senior officials at the NPA pressured him to carry out certain prosecutions in the Cato Manor case.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mokgoro Commission of Inquiry has continued to hear how the NPA was characterised by political interference and pushing certain prosecutions.

Former state prosecutor in KwaZulu-Natal Simphiwe Mlotshwa testified yesterday how senior officials at the NPA pressured him to carry out certain prosecutions particularly in the Cato Manor case.

He was one of many witnesses who testified this week at the commission of inquiry into the fitness of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mwrebi to hold office.

Mlotshwa has described how he tried to resist pressure from senior officials at the NPA including Jiba but that he was eventually pushed out.

Mlotshwa says there had been relentless instructions for him to prosecute accused persons in the infamous Cato Manor "death squad" killings.

Meanwhile, deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr testified that Jiba and Mrewbi tried to sabotage the corruption case against former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach also testified this week she claims her disciplinary process was initiated to pull her off the case against the then head of crime intelligence Richard Mdluli.