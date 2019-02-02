DA, FFP to take BLF to SAHRC over comments on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy

The DA and the Freedom Front Plus say that they will take the Black First Land First BLF to the SAHRC following comments on the death of three children at a school in Vanderbijlpark.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus say that they will take the Black First Land First (BLF) to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) following comments on the death of three children at a school in Vanderbijlpark.

The three were killed when a walkway collapsed at Hoërskool Driehoek on Friday.

BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp and a few others have posted derogatory comments on social media, with one Facebook user calling on people not to to feel pain for white kids, while another says "minus three land criminals - great news".

DA Youth spokesperson Luyolo Mpithi: "We spoke to them [SAHRC) and said that this must be expedited so that we can take the report to the IEC for the BLF to be stopped from contesting the national elections."

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has reacted in a tweet saying: "Dear Hoërskool Driehoek family and community members, be assured that true South Africans, we are with you during this difficult and painful period. Just ignore those who want to use race or politics to inflict more pain."

Dear Höerskool Driehoek Family and Community Members, be assured that true South Africans are with you during this difficult and painful period.Just ignore those who want to use race or politics to inflict more pain.Sterke ons staan almal saam deur die tragedie. #HöeskoolDriehoek — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 1, 2019

The Gauteng legislature portfolio committee on Education weighed in on the matter, calling for a full investigation into the deaths of the pupils.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee Joe Mpisi: "We know it is an accident and it is something that is not planned but we want to say to the department that we need the department to do an inspection in all of our schools in Gauteng to make sure that we don't have a repeat of this incident."

