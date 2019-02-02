CSA elects Beresford Williams as vice-president

Williams, a cricket administrator for 25 years in Cape Town, won a tightly contested election (8-6) against Jack Madiseng of Central Gauteng Lions.

CAPE TOWN - Members Council of Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday elected Beresford Williams, president of Western Province, as its new vice-president at a special annual general meeting in Cape Town.

Jack Madiseng of Central Gauteng Lions and Donovan May of Eastern Province were elected to fill the two vacant positions of non-independent directors.

Williams, a cricket administrator for 25 years in Cape Town, won a tightly contested election (8-6) against Madiseng.