CSA elects Beresford Williams as vice-president

Belgium to take in ex-Ivory Coast president Gbagbo
Africa
Williams, a cricket administrator for 25 years in Cape Town, won a tightly contested election (8-6) against Jack Madiseng of Central Gauteng Lions.
CAPE TOWN - Members Council of Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday elected Beresford Williams, president of Western Province, as its new vice-president at a special annual general meeting in Cape Town.
Jack Madiseng of Central Gauteng Lions and Donovan May of Eastern Province were elected to fill the two vacant positions of non-independent directors.
Williams, a cricket administrator for 25 years in Cape Town, won a tightly contested election (8-6) against Madiseng.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.