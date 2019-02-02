Can the EFF deliver on their land, jobs and wage promises?

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said on Saturday it would focus on "landlessness and joblessness among black South Africans".

The party is launching its manifesto in Soshanguve, Tshwane on Saturday. It’s leader, Julius Malema, is due to speak to the crowd at Giant Stadium.

The EFF has added extensive additions to its 2014 policies. This is what it says on land, jobs and minimum wage.

LAND

The EFF underscored its demand that all land belong to the state, in contrast to the ANC's stance, which allows for private ownership of land. The EFF will also ban foreign ownership of land.

Fifty percent of land would be owned by women and youth under the EFF's rule. All land will be managed by a People's Land Council, which it will set up.

The EFF also said that it would also nationalise all game reserves, particularly reserves in the Waterberg region in Limpopo, umKhanyakude region in KwaZulu-Natal, which they want to fall under South African National Parks (SANParks).

The EFF, however, will still allow traditional leaders the right to allocate and redistribute land.

JOBS

The EFF wants to reverse the growing unemployment rate. To do this, it has identified and will declare economic zones in all nine provinces, offering investors tax cuts and factory-building allowances if they employ and sustain a minimum of 2,000 jobs. These companies will also be required to pay minimum wage and pension contributions.

It will pass legislation to make sure that big companies procure services from small and medium enterprises.

The EFF has vowed to protect vendors and informal traders, promising them work in safe and clean environments across all cities in the country. They will also prohibit confiscation of their goods as a way to enforce municipal bylaws.

The EFF wants to industrialise townships and create special tax-free economic zones in these areas.

The party also promises to absorb unemployed graduates and place them in jobs relevant to their qualifications, under the "one degree, one job" rule.

Recording studios will also be built in every municipality to allow artists to produce their own music.

MINIMUM WAGE

The EFF government will pass legislation to ensure a minimum wage of R4,500 for all full-time workers. This is a R1,000 increase on the current minimum wage that came into effect this year.

It will also ensure that workers in the following sectors receive these stipulated minimum wages:

• Mineworkers: R12,500 per month

• Farmworkers: R5,000 per month

• Manufacturing workers: R6,500 per month

• Retail workers: R5,000 per month

• Builders: R7,000 per month

• Petrol attendants: R6,500 per month

• Cleaners: R4,500 per month

• Domestic workers: R5,000 per month

• Private security guards: R7,500 per month

• Full-time waiters and waitresses: R4,500 per month