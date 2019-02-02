ANC Liliesleaf branch: 'We want Makate to receive fair compensation'

The ANC's Liliesleaf branch in Midrand has now distanced itself from calls that Vodacom pay R70 billion to Nkosana Makate, who is credited with coming up with the 'Please call me' idea.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Liliesleaf branch in Midrand has now distanced itself from calls that Vodacom pay R70 billion to Nkosana Makate, who is credited with coming up with the "Please call me" idea.

The demand was made by the Please Call Me Movement that marched with the ANC and its provincial deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi to Vodaworld during the week.

Branch leader Patrick Baloyi has now backtracked from the move, saying that the ANC in Liliesleaf is not a mediator between the parties but only wants Makate to receive fair and just compensation.

"We cannot determine how much Vodacom should pay Makate. They must pay him what is reasonable, what is fair, they know how much they've made. We've entered the fray as a matter of principle here because justice delayed, is justice denied."

Back in 2006, the Constitutional Court ruled that Vodacom and Makate together determine an amount for which he would be compensated for the messaging service.

However, talks deadlocked last year resulting in the Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub tabling an amount which he believes is reasonable.

Makate has since refused the amount, saying that he will be heading back to the courts to take the matter under judicial review.

