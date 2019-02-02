2 police officers, 7 robbers killed in attempted cash in transit heist in KZN

It's understood a group of heavily armed suspects attacked the security vehicle and used explosives to access the cash.

JOHANNESBURG - Two police officers and seven robbers have been killed during an attempted cash in transit heist in Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal.

Law enforcement officials were following up on information that a cash-in-transit vehicle was going to be attacked last night.

The police's Vish Naidoo says there was a shootout between police and the suspects.

“We recovered four AK47 rifles and a BMW which was used in multiple robberies.”

