13 best quotes from Julius Malema’s fiery manifesto speech

Party leader Julius Malema delivered the keynote address in a fiery speech that touched on the revelations at the state capture commission of inquiry, the land question, and the state of education in the country, among other issues.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Saturday launched its election manifesto at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, Tshwane, where the party outlined its plans for South Africa should it get elected into government this year.

Party leader Julius Malema delivered a fiery speech that touched on the revelations at the state capture commission of inquiry, the land question, and the state of education in the country, among other issues.

Here are the 13 best quotes from Malema’s address:

• Bosasa whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi

“Agrizzi must also be arrested. He is not our friend. He is a thief and a racist, but just because he is racist does not mean we should not listen to him. Agrizzi must continue revealing those who benefitted in corrupt dealings.”

• Senior ANC leaders implicated in Bosasa corruption

“That thief called [Jacob] Zuma must be arrested and taken to jail. Thereafter we’re going to go to [Gwede] Mantashe. Thereafter we will go for Nomvula Mokonyane, who was eating stolen frozen chicken. We are going for them one by one.”

• Cost of data in SA

“Data is expensive in South Africa. You buy MTN data now and when you wake up tomorrow it has grown legs.”

• New NPA boss Shamila Batohi

“I have got no trust in the newly appointed head of the NPA. She is very close to Pravin Gordhan. She is close to the group associated with Pravin Gordhan. She was appointed to protect the crimes of Pravin Gordhan.”

• Outside toilets

“As long as there’s no white person going to an outside toilet, there isn’t supposed to be a black person who goes to the toilet outside… It must be inside the house [and] it must flush. It is not a luxury, it’s a basic necessity…. There is no dignity when the toilet is outside.”

• EFF housing promises

“We want to give you big houses with a kitchen, dining [area], lounge, a flushing toilet, [and] two bed rooms for children and their parents...”

• Free compulsory education

“Our education is going to be free and compulsory. Compulsory means that you’re going to go to school by force. Whether you like it or not, you will go to school. If we find you in the streets of Soshanguve during school hours, tsotsi [thug] what do you want in the streets during school hours? We will put you in a van because education is free.”

• Xenophobia

“Africans are suffering everywhere. When they come back home you still make them suffer, why? What did these Africans do to you? Let’s protect one another, let us be one thing. Let us love our continent, let us fight for our continent. Let Africa one day realise its own freedom.”

• Donald Trump

“In America, it’s even worse [hate against Africans]. That Donald Trump hates Africans.”

• Equal pay

“This thing of people working, yet they are not earning anything. They’ve got nothing to take home. More than 70% of them their cards are with loan sharks. Their ID’s are with the loan sharks. We need those IDs because you must go and vote.”

• Local government

“We must give 60% of the national government budget to the local government because it is in local government where things happen.”

• National minimum wage

“Ramaphosa’s minimum wage, we don’t want it. We want a minimum wage but not R3,500, we want money. The money must go in the pockets of our people.”

• Call for peace ahead of elections

“Comrades we are going to elections, I don’t want to see a drop of blood. Let’s not kill each other because of the elections. There must not be violence anywhere. Let people campaign freely including in your own houses welcome them [and] educate them.”

READ: EFF's 2019 election manifesto

2019 EFF Manifesto by on Scribd