Zondo Commission to investigate Parliament’s role in state capture
Former chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on correctional services Dennis Bloem has testified at the commission.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the state capture commission will investigate whether institutions, like Parliament, fought against or helped state capture phenomenon thrive.
He says the department always refused to be held to account by the portfolio committee, saying corrupt officials at the department were protected by politicians.
Bloem says ANC members in Parliament knew about the corrupt relationship Bosasa had with the Department of Correctional Services but did nothing to stop it.
Zondo says it must be investigated whether Parliament was affected by state capture.
“To what extent may Parliament have been affected? What enabled state capture to happen? What are the things that facilitated state capture to happen the way it did?”
He says the commission will look at the things that helped state capture thrive.
“What in our environment, legal, or constitutional or political, that may have provided fertile ground for state capture?”
Bloem has told the inquiry that when he raised concerns about the corruption between Bosasa and the department, he was branded an enemy, with Mof Parliament pushing for his ousting.
