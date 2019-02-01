[WATCH LIVE] Shamila Batohi: Crisis for the rule of law in SA
Shamila Batohi was appointed last year to succeed Shaun Abrahams, whose tenure was cut short after a Constitutional Court ruling that his appointment was invalid.
JOHANNESBURG - Shamila Batohi is being introduced as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions.
She was appointed last year to succeed Shaun Abrahams, whose tenure was cut short after a Constitutional Court ruling that his appointment was invalid.
Batohi starts her job today after her stint at the International Criminal Court in the Hague.
WATCH: Shamila Batohi officially introduced as NDPP
#ShamilaBatohi: I return to the NPA at a time of crisis for the rule of law in South Africa. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2019
#ShamilaBatohi : #ShamilaBatohi: we are lawyers for the people but unfortunately the people don’t trust us anymore. We have to turn that around— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2019
Popular in Local
-
3 pupils killed after walkway collapses at Vanderbijlpark school
-
Hoërskool Driehoek closed after 3 student deaths
-
Gauteng ANC distances itself from 'Please Call Me' protest
-
[WATCH LIVE] Cope's Dennis Bloem appears at Zondo Commission
-
New NPA boss Shamila Batohi urged to withstand political pressure
-
[WATCH LIVE] Former NPA prosecutor Mlotshwa testifies at Mokgoro Inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.