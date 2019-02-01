[WATCH LIVE] Shamila Batohi: Crisis for the rule of law in SA

Shamila Batohi was appointed last year to succeed Shaun Abrahams, whose tenure was cut short after a Constitutional Court ruling that his appointment was invalid.

JOHANNESBURG - Shamila Batohi is being introduced as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Batohi starts her job today after her stint at the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

#ShamilaBatohi: I return to the NPA at a time of crisis for the rule of law in South Africa. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2019