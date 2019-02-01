[WATCH LIVE] Former NPA prosecutor Mlotshwa testifies at Mokgoro Inquiry

Former NPA prosecutor Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa is giving evidence at the Mokgoro Inquiry.

PRETORIA - Former NPA prosecutor Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa is giving evidence at the Mokgoro Inquiry.

Mlotshwa resigned in 2015 and was interviewed last yeare for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

WATCH: Former NPA prosecutor Mlotshwa testifies at Mokgoro Inquiry