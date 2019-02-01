The ANC will hold its rally on Saturday at Galeshewe Stadium in Kimberley.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the crowd at the gala dinner hosted by the party ahead of its People's Manifesto Launch.

WATCH LIVE: ANC gala dinner ahead of NC manifesto launch