Tutankhamun’s tomb shines after decade of renovations

-
We could’ve handled ‘bitter battle’ with Makate better, admits VodacomBusiness
-
[WATCH LIVE] ANC gala dinner ahead of NC manifesto launchPolitics
-
'Household incomes are under siege' - Mashaba on Eskom increase requestBusiness
-
Mlotshwa tells inquiry of ‘pressure’ under Jiba & MrwebiLocal
-
'Farewell to Facebook', bids Germany's retiring MerkelWorld
-
Batohi: 'Prosecutors are not for sale'Local
Popular Topics
-
We could’ve handled ‘bitter battle’ with Makate better, admits VodacomBusiness
-
[WATCH LIVE] ANC gala dinner ahead of NC manifesto launchPolitics
-
'Household incomes are under siege' - Mashaba on Eskom increase requestBusiness
-
Mlotshwa tells inquiry of ‘pressure’ under Jiba & MrwebiLocal
-
Batohi: 'Prosecutors are not for sale'Local
-
Knysna fire victims to move into temporary housingLocal
Popular Topics
-
Super Bowl sets stage for controversy-plagued halftime showSport
-
Transfer window slim pickings expose tensions at PSGSport
-
UAE protest at eligibility of Qataris dismissed on day of finalSport
-
Man United's Martial can score 20 goals a season, says SolskjaerSport
-
Tokyo 2020 head says no need for Tsunekazu Takeda to resignSport
-
Resurgent Real Madrid bring no guarantees for fit-again BaleSport
Popular Topics
Sam Smith gets depressed on tour
-
Super Bowl sets stage for controversy-plagued halftime showSport
-
Hip-hop turns 40 - and its parents are beaming with prideLifestyle
-
Tutankhamun’s tomb shines after decade of renovationsLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande sued over music video visualsLifestyle
-
Bollywood film hailed for centring on lesbian romanceLifestyle
-
Christina Aguilera 'had to step down' from 'The Voice'Lifestyle
-
Jennifer Hudson set to perform at the OscarsLifestyle
-
WHO: Cancer patients in poor countries needlessly denied pain reliefLifestyle
-
Kanye West resolves fan's 'Life of Pablo' lawsuitLifestyle
-
DA in Buffalo City ‘hopes to get more support’ to unseat Xola PakatiPolitics
-
Correctional Services Dept undermined Parly, Bloem tells commissionPolitics
-
New NPA boss Shamila Batohi urged to withstand political pressurePolitics
-
Tshwane waiting for court direction on tabling of GladAfrica report in councilPolitics
-
Gauteng ANC distances itself from 'Please Call Me' protestPolitics
-
Tshwane city manager Mosola survives suspension votePolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Agrizzi: The confessions of a racistOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Ramos’s exit underscores how few SA women hold top jobsOpinion
-
[OPINION] What do our politicians really stand for?Opinion
-
[OPINION] SA diplomacy on Zimbabwe can remain quiet – but it must get toughOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 33 ways Davos 2019 made an impact on the worldOpinion
-
[OPINION] We all have a role to play in raising good adultsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
'Household incomes are under siege' - Mashaba on Eskom increase requestBusiness
-
Sassa beneficiaries struggle to access funds due to technical glitchBusiness
-
Eskom secures R15 billion loan agreementBusiness
-
All PIC board members resign amid inquiryBusiness
-
Masutha: 'Correctional Services Dept reviewing Bosasa contracts'Business
-
Call for Nersa to deny Eskom’s 15% tariff increase requestBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
Tutankhamun’s tomb shines after decade of renovations
The intricate frescoes on the walls and ceiling were also restored to the pristine state they were in when British archaeologist Howard Carter first entered the tomb in 1922.
LUXOR - A century after the tomb of Tutankhamun was discovered, revealing the mummified boy-king buried more than 3,000 years ago, it has re-opened, brighter and safer thanks to painstaking work to repair damage caused by dust, damp and visitors.
The intricate frescoes on the walls and ceiling were also restored to the pristine state they were in when British archaeologist Howard Carter first entered the tomb in 1922.
In a process that took 10 years and was delayed by political upheaval in 2011 when protests forced Hosni Mubarak from power, wooden flooring, lighting and ramps inside the tomb were all replaced: and that meant Tutankhamun himself had to be moved.
“It is an incredibly precious object, so it was a very stressful time to safely move the mummy,” said Neville Agnew, communications director of the Los Angeles-based Getty Conservation Institute, which led the work.
“It was terrifying,” he said of the operation to lift the mummy and its 250kg case and carry it from the tomb by hand. Twelve men, chanting and carrying it up the ramp. I said: if one slips, it will slide and will kill somebody. They said: ‘Don’t worry’.”
The ancient site in the Valley of the Kings had been renovated several times before, but perhaps never with this rigour.
Conservationists, architects, environmental specialists and scientists began with nearly five years of analysis that found environmental impact as well as visitor damage including graffiti, scratches and lost items.
“The water vapour produced by visitors’ breathing affected everything in the tomb,” said Hussein Shaboury, an art professor at Alexandria University, adding that it had also been hard to breathe there.
“We had to change this and create a method by which fresh air enters the tomb, and the air is circulated in a way where all the air in the tomb is changed in 30 minutes.”
More in Lifestyle
-
Sam Smith gets depressed on tour59 minutes ago
-
Super Bowl sets stage for controversy-plagued halftime showone hour ago
-
Hip-hop turns 40 - and its parents are beaming with prideone hour ago
-
Ariana Grande sued over music video visuals4 hours ago
-
Bollywood film hailed for centring on lesbian romance4 hours ago
-
Christina Aguilera 'had to step down' from 'The Voice'5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.