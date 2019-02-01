Tshwane waiting for court direction on tabling of GladAfrica report in council

The court, in 2018, granted city manager Moeketsi Mosola an urgent interdict to stop the tabling of the report.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane says it’s now waiting for the Labour Court to give direction on when a report into the irregular GladAfrica contract can be tabled in council.

The court, in 2018, granted city manager Moeketsi Mosola an urgent interdict to stop the tabling of the report, which allegedly details his role in the questionable R12 billion tender awarded to the engineering company.

Mosola survived a late-night motion to suspend him, with 111 votes from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC), and 95 from the Democratic Alliance (DA), which tabled the motion.

City spokesperson Sam Mgobozi says the ANC and EFF are in a coalition of corruption for voting for Mosola to stay in office.

“Effectively, this could be the third time, despite the mounting evidence against the manager [Mosola], that the ANC and the EFF elected not to have accountability in this matter. So, that’s based on our observation and the growing patterns have come from.”

