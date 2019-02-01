Tshwane city manager Mosola survives suspension vote

The Auditor-General last month found that the R12 billion GladAfrica contract with the city, which Moeketsi Mosola oversaw, was unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola has survived a late-night motion to suspend him.

Mosola received 111 votes from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) and 95 from the Democratic Alliance (DA), which tabled the motion.

The City of Tshwane has accused the ANC and EFF of being in a "coalition of corruption" for voting to keep Mosola in office.

But the EFF's Mo Africa says that the city manager is innocent until proven otherwise.

"We need concrete evidence to take decisions against him. But the person who is failing the people of Tshwane, who is making sure that there's no lights in Tshwane, that the roads have potholes is the executive mayor. He is the one who must be removed."