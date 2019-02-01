Tshwane city manager Mosola survives suspension vote
The Auditor-General last month found that the R12 billion GladAfrica contract with the city, which Moeketsi Mosola oversaw, was unlawful.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola has survived a late-night motion to suspend him.
Mosola received 111 votes from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) and 95 from the Democratic Alliance (DA), which tabled the motion.
The Auditor-General last month found that the R12 billion GladAfrica contract with the city, which Mosola oversaw, was unlawful.
The City of Tshwane has accused the ANC and EFF of being in a "coalition of corruption" for voting to keep Mosola in office.
But the EFF's Mo Africa says that the city manager is innocent until proven otherwise.
"We need concrete evidence to take decisions against him. But the person who is failing the people of Tshwane, who is making sure that there's no lights in Tshwane, that the roads have potholes is the executive mayor. He is the one who must be removed."
More in Politics
-
ANC's Liliesleaf branch: 'Makate support to seek justice from corporate bullies'
-
Hofmeyr accuses Jiba of prosecuting people in defence of Zuma
-
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayor
-
Knysna community celebrates life of slain councillor
-
#ZondoInquiry: Garden clean ups, swimming pools & more for ANC officials
-
Police probe murder of senior Sedibeng Municipality official
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.