Tinkler faces acid test in first Maritzburg United assignment

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Tinkler faces acid test in first Maritzburg United assignment

New Maritzburg United head coach Eric Tinkler is set to face a stern test in his first game in charge against log leaders Bidvest Wits.

FILE: Eric Tinkler. Picture: Facebook
FILE: Eric Tinkler. Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - New Maritzburg United head coach Eric Tinkler is set to face a stern test in his first game in charge against log leaders Bidvest Wits.

Tinkler was appointed as the new coach on Monday after Muhsin Ertugral and the club agreed to part ways along with his assistant Mabhuti Khenyeza, who both spent just a month working at the struggling club.

Maritzburg is Tinkler’s second job of the current season after he was sacked by trigger happy Port Elizabeth-based club Chippa United after just five games in charge.

Maritzburg are up against Wits at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday night and are looking for a valuable three points that will go a long way in their quest for survival in the Absa Premiership. Three points for the Team of Choice will keep them rooted at the bottom of the log but they will be just one point adrift of Chippa United who are in 15th place and two points away from Free State Stars in 14th position.

The Team of Choice have bolstered their squad during the January transfer window in a bid to survive relegation. They have brought in Allan Katterega, Thabiso Kutumela, Mpho Matsi and Judas Moseamedi, while Vincent Kobola has also joined the technical staff as Tinkler’s new assistant.

For Wits, they have yet another opportunity to stretch their lead at the top and pull away from the chasing pack of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns who are involved in CAF Champions League fixtures against Esperance and Asec Mimosa respectively this weekend.

A win for the Clever boys will take them to 37 points, five points clear of second-placed Pirates and six points clear of third-placed Sundowns.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA