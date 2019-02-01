Tinkler faces acid test in first Maritzburg United assignment

New Maritzburg United head coach Eric Tinkler is set to face a stern test in his first game in charge against log leaders Bidvest Wits.

JOHANNESBURG - New Maritzburg United head coach Eric Tinkler is set to face a stern test in his first game in charge against log leaders Bidvest Wits.

Tinkler was appointed as the new coach on Monday after Muhsin Ertugral and the club agreed to part ways along with his assistant Mabhuti Khenyeza, who both spent just a month working at the struggling club.

Maritzburg is Tinkler’s second job of the current season after he was sacked by trigger happy Port Elizabeth-based club Chippa United after just five games in charge.

Maritzburg are up against Wits at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday night and are looking for a valuable three points that will go a long way in their quest for survival in the Absa Premiership. Three points for the Team of Choice will keep them rooted at the bottom of the log but they will be just one point adrift of Chippa United who are in 15th place and two points away from Free State Stars in 14th position.

The Team of Choice have bolstered their squad during the January transfer window in a bid to survive relegation. They have brought in Allan Katterega, Thabiso Kutumela, Mpho Matsi and Judas Moseamedi, while Vincent Kobola has also joined the technical staff as Tinkler’s new assistant.

For Wits, they have yet another opportunity to stretch their lead at the top and pull away from the chasing pack of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns who are involved in CAF Champions League fixtures against Esperance and Asec Mimosa respectively this weekend.

A win for the Clever boys will take them to 37 points, five points clear of second-placed Pirates and six points clear of third-placed Sundowns.