Mlotshwa tells inquiry of ‘pressure’ under Jiba & Mrwebi

JOHANNESBURG - A former high-ranking prosecutor has described how senior officials at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) pressured him to move on certain cases.

Simphiwe Mlotshwa was testifying before the Mokgoro Commission, tasked with assessing whether Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office.

Last year, Mlotshwa claimed Jiba interfered in his high-profile corruption cases and later removed him from his post to protect politicians.

Mlotshwa, who was recently shortlisted for the position of NPA head, says there had been relentless instructions from the NPA’s national office for him to prosecute accused persons in the infamous Cato Manor “death squad” killings.

Mlotshwa says he wanted to follow due process, however, he was a lone ranger and swimming against the tide of officials, including Jiba, to go ahead with certain prosecutions.

Last year, he also claimed that when he resisted pressure to withdraw charges in the so-called Ämigos case involving two MECs, there were consequences and he was eventually removed from his position.

Hawks colonel Kobus Roelofse also testified on Friday, he was investigating the Richard Mdluli case and believes Mrwebi interfered from the start.

The commission is set to resume next week.

