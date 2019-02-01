Sassa beneficiaries struggle to access funds due to technical glitch

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Sassa beneficiaries struggle to access funds due to technical glitch

The agency says the glitch is caused by a poor signal in the system used to transmit funds electronically.

Picture: @OfficialSASSA/Twitter.
Picture: @OfficialSASSA/Twitter.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it has noted a technical glitch on its cards that has affected beneficiaries from accessing their funds.

The agency says the glitch is caused by a poor signal in the system used to transmit funds electronically.

People on social media say they have been having difficulties withdrawing cash at ATM machines or making purchases at till points.

Sassa says technicians are attending to the problem.

Sassa spokesperson Kgomotso Diseko says: “All our technicians, that’s from the side of the Post Office, banks and Telkom, are together at the moment and are trying hard to resolve the problem. We think that it [the problem] will not go beyond today (1 February).”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA