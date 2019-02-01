Sassa beneficiaries struggle to access funds due to technical glitch

The agency says the glitch is caused by a poor signal in the system used to transmit funds electronically.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it has noted a technical glitch on its cards that has affected beneficiaries from accessing their funds.

People on social media say they have been having difficulties withdrawing cash at ATM machines or making purchases at till points.

Sassa says technicians are attending to the problem.

Sassa spokesperson Kgomotso Diseko says: “All our technicians, that’s from the side of the Post Office, banks and Telkom, are together at the moment and are trying hard to resolve the problem. We think that it [the problem] will not go beyond today (1 February).”