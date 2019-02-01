Sam Smith gets depressed on tour

The 'Dancing with a Stranger' hitmaker was hit hard by the pain of his break-up from '13 Reasons Why' actor Brandon Flynn last June, after eight months of dating.

The Dancing with a Stranger hitmaker was hit hard by the pain of his break-up from 13 Reasons Why actor Flynn last June, after eight months of dating, and has admitted he feels his lowest when he's on the road.

He said: "Being on tour is a bit of a crazy experience, I get really low sometimes on tour. I feel like I sound so depressing all the time when I talk about it, but I get depressed on tour. I think it's the responsibly and pressure that makes me struggle."

The Promises singer also confessed that he can't bear to see couples being romantic and gushy with one another when he's single, and admitted that he gets jealous of other people's relationships.

Speaking on Will Young's Homo Sapiens podcast, he admitted: "I've just gone through a break-up so I'm not in the mood for romance. When I see couples I just want to poke their eyes. It's hard to be happy for other people when you feel so sh."

Despite struggling with the end of their relationship, Smith still thinks the world of his ex-boyfriend.

He said previously: "Brandon was wonderful. I'm still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me. It's still quite raw. All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty."

The Stay With Me hitmaker doesn't use dating apps as he'd rather meet people out and about, but at the moment, he's happy to be single and focus on his work.

He said: "Right now, the thought of getting into a relationship is too much. I just want to marry my job, work really hard and hopefully, when I'm not looking for [love], it will come."

But when he is dating, the 26-year-old star is a hopeless romantic.

He admitted: "I love sending flowers, leaving notes around the house and making thoughtful presents. I feel like I'm in a Richard Curtis film all the time. Which is bad, because I think everything should be like a movie and I get anxiety when it's not."