SABC to continue with skills audit despite decision to halt retrenchments
The public broadcaster announced on Thursday that it will not go ahead with its notice to invoke Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, which allows companies to retrench employees.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says that it will continue with a thorough skills audit despite its decision to halt retrenchments.
Last year, the SABC introduced extreme cost-cutting measures, including the proposed retrenchments of 981 permanent workers and over 1,200 freelancers.
The SABC's Neo Momodu says: “This follows an extensive and constructive engagement with various stakeholders, including the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Communications, organised labour and our own employees.
“All our stakeholders acknowledged the need to review the increase in costs, including the compensation bill, hence the need to conduct a thorough skills audit and related activities.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
