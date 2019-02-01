Probe into Hoërskool Driehoek walkway collapse underway

At least 23 others are being treated in hospital for injuries sustained when the structure caved in on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials are still on the scene of a walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark where three children died.

At least 23 others are being treated in hospital for injuries sustained when the structure caved in on Friday morning.

There was a scramble to rescue those trapped in the rubble.

The names of Friday morning’s victims have been written on their school bags to make it easier for their loved ones to identify them.

GALLERY: Tears & shock at Hoërskool Driehoek after 3 fatalities

As parents continue to arrive to pick up the bags, many pupils are waiting in cars, visibly traumatised by the incident which took place just after 8 am.

Investigators are still on the site, which is being treated as a crime scene. The cause of the collapse is still unknown but Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the school will remain closed until further notice.

“For safety reasons, we’ve taken a decision to close the school immediately. There won’t be school until further notice.”

Lesufi left the school a short while ago to visit some of the children injured in the collapse.

VIDEO: Vanderbijlpark school walkway collapse kills 3

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)