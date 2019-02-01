Pitch Black Afro's testimony has changed many times, says NPA
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that the defence in the case against Thulani Ngcobo, who is also known as Pitch Black Afro, has failed to give exceptional circumstances to grant him bail.
Ngcobo appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for bail proceedings.
He is accused of the premeditated murder of his wife Trisha Modisane, whose body was found in a BnB on New Year's Eve.
Defence lawyer Meshack Maluleke submitted to the courts that the State could not prove that Ngcobo committed premeditated murder or that he ever assaulted his wife.
He insists that Modisane left the room after she had a fight with Ngcobo and returned with the wounds, which Ngcobo did not notice.
Magistrate Paul du Plessis asked how Modisane incurred the wounds to her head and body when they were the only people in the room.
The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane says that Ngcobo's testimony has changed multiple times.
"The admission he did in front of the magistrate on 10 January, he admits to assaulting the deceased but now with his bail application, he has tendered two affidavits denying that he ever assaulted the deceased."
The matter has been postponed to next month for judgment.
