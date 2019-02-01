Popular Topics
Hoërskool Driehoek closed after 3 student deaths

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is briefing the media after 3 pupils died and more than 20 others were injured after a walkway collapsed at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on Friday morning.

Hoërkool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on 1 February 2019 where at least 3 children died and 20 were seriously injured after a walkway in the school collapsed. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

53 minutes ago

VANDERBIJLPARK - Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi says Hoërskool Driehoek has been temporarily closed after Friday morning’s collapse of a walkway which led to the death of three pupils.

Lesufi says a pathway connecting the main school building to classes collapsed at around 08.10am on Friday, leaving several pupils trapped. More than 20 other pupils were injured.

Lesufi has confirmed that three pupils, two boys and a girl, died, and 23 others are receiving medical treatment.

Classes at the school have been cancelled for the day, and pupils are expected to be provided with counselling.

Lesufi has thanked those who were involved in the rescue operation.

“We want to thank the leadership of the school for opening their hearts and gates, and most importantly for allowing our law enforcement agencies to perform their function.”

Timeline

