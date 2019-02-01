Non-league side to wear ‘rainbow’ kit in support of LGBT community

After the match, the rainbow-coloured kits will be sold at auction to raise money for Pride Trust, an LGBT youth charity.

LONDON - English non-league side Altrincham will wear a rainbow coloured kit in support of football’s fight against homophobia.

The National League North team’s usual red and white stripes will be replaced with the colours of the LGBT pride flag for their fixture at home to Bradford (Park Avenue) on 16 February.

“We believe it will be the first time anywhere in the world that a senior football club has worn a kit solely modelled on the LGBT Pride Flag,” club chairperson Bill Waterson said.

“And Altrincham will, therefore, be creating a small moment of football history.”

