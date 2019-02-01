Non-league side to wear ‘rainbow’ kit in support of LGBT community

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Non-league side to wear ‘rainbow’ kit in support of LGBT community

After the match, the rainbow-coloured kits will be sold at auction to raise money for Pride Trust, an LGBT youth charity.

Altrincham will become the first team to take to the field for a competitive game in a kit based on the LGBT Pride Flag. Picture: @altrinchamfc/Twitter
Altrincham will become the first team to take to the field for a competitive game in a kit based on the LGBT Pride Flag. Picture: @altrinchamfc/Twitter
one hour ago

LONDON - English non-league side Altrincham will wear a rainbow coloured kit in support of football’s fight against homophobia.

The National League North team’s usual red and white stripes will be replaced with the colours of the LGBT pride flag for their fixture at home to Bradford (Park Avenue) on 16 February.

“We believe it will be the first time anywhere in the world that a senior football club has worn a kit solely modelled on the LGBT Pride Flag,” club chairperson Bill Waterson said.

“And Altrincham will, therefore, be creating a small moment of football history.”

After the match, the rainbow-coloured kits will be sold at auction to raise money for Pride Trust, an LGBT youth charity.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA