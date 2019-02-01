Popular Topics
New NPA boss Shamila Batohi vows to put justice first

Shamila Batohi is speaking alongside Justice Minister Michael Masutha and Deputy Minister John Jeffrey on her first day in office.

NPA head Shamila Batohi (centre) briefs the media on 1 February 2019. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN.
NPA head Shamila Batohi (centre) briefs the media on 1 February 2019. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi says she is starting her new job a time of crisis for the rule of law in South Africa.

Batohi is speaking alongside Justice Minister Michael Masutha and Deputy Minister John Jeffrey on her first day in office.

She was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year after the Constitutional Court ruled that the appointment of former head Shaun Abrahams was invalid.

She says she recognises the hunger of South Africans for justice.

“Despite the challenges, I am really confident that the NPA will become an organisation that puts justice first and one we can all be proud of.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

