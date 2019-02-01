New NPA boss Shamila Batohi vows to put justice first

Shamila Batohi is speaking alongside Justice Minister Michael Masutha and Deputy Minister John Jeffrey on her first day in office.

JOHANNESBURG – National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi says she is starting her new job a time of crisis for the rule of law in South Africa.

She was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year after the Constitutional Court ruled that the appointment of former head Shaun Abrahams was invalid.

She says she recognises the hunger of South Africans for justice.

“Despite the challenges, I am really confident that the NPA will become an organisation that puts justice first and one we can all be proud of.”

#ShamilaBatohi : My only obligation is to serve this country with gratitude and humility to the best of my ability. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2019

#ShamilaBatohi : My colleagues and I will prioritize, we will need time. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2019

#Batohi I know that everyone out there is hungry for justice, serious allegations have emerged. What is emerging is distressing and will receive immediate attention from me and my team. I will be engaging officials from the Zondo Commission. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2019

