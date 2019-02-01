Nersa to resume public hearings on Eskom tariff increase application
Eskom has asked the energy regulator for a 15% annual tariff increase for three consecutive years.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) will resume its public hearings on Eskom’s tariff applications in Soweto on Friday morning amid a picket by organisations including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and National Union Metalworkers of South Africa.
The power utility says that even with this hefty hike it will still have a R50 billion debt hole to plug.
The DA will this morning make a submission, rejecting the proposed increase.
The party's Natasha Mazzone says that they won’t accept anything more than a 4.5% annual increase.
“Eskom needs to break up, the monopoly stranglehold needs to be taken away and our recommendation is to see a generation entity being privatised that will ensure that the monopoly is broken up.
“Transmission will remain state-owned but well-functioning metros will be able to enter into agreements with the electricity generator directly.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
