Nersa to resume public hearings on Eskom tariff increase application

JOHANNESBURG – The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) will resume its public hearings on Eskom’s tariff applications in Soweto on Friday morning amid a picket by organisations including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and National Union Metalworkers of South Africa.

Eskom has asked the energy regulator for a 15% annual tariff increase for three consecutive years.

The power utility says that even with this hefty hike it will still have a R50 billion debt hole to plug.

The DA will this morning make a submission, rejecting the proposed increase.

The party's Natasha Mazzone says that they won’t accept anything more than a 4.5% annual increase.

“Eskom needs to break up, the monopoly stranglehold needs to be taken away and our recommendation is to see a generation entity being privatised that will ensure that the monopoly is broken up.

“Transmission will remain state-owned but well-functioning metros will be able to enter into agreements with the electricity generator directly.”

