Neither Jiba or Mrwebi fit to hold office, Hofmeyr tells inquiry

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Neither Jiba or Mrwebi fit to hold office, Hofmeyr tells inquiry

Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr says that neither Nomgcobo Jiba nor Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office, primarily for their involvement in attempts to derail the case against Jackie Selebi a decade ago.

A screengrab of deputy national director of public prosecutions Willie Hofmeyr giving evidence at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 31 January 2019.
A screengrab of deputy national director of public prosecutions Willie Hofmeyr giving evidence at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 31 January 2019.
2 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr says that neither Nomgcobo Jiba nor Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office, primarily for their involvement in attempts to derail the case against Jackie Selebi a decade ago.

The two advocates worked together with former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli to build a case against Gerrie Nel, who was the lead prosecutor in the case against the disgraced former national police commissioner.

Jiba and Mrwebi also submitted affidavits in support of Selebi in his failed attempt to have the case against him stopped.

Hofmeyr criticised Jiba for her conduct in the Nel matter and raised further concerns about decisions made more recently in politically charged cases.

"Once you start manipulating the outcome of cases to please politicians, that ends up being a disaster for the NPA, as we have seen over the last few years."

He added that Mrwebi’s role in the case against Nel is a serious concern.

"It is incredibly difficult to have people working in the organisation who, at the end of the day, are either spying on the organisation to give information to the accused people or trying to sabotage its work in various ways."

Both Jiba and Mrwebi are due to testify at the inquiry.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA