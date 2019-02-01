Neither Jiba or Mrwebi fit to hold office, Hofmeyr tells inquiry

Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr says that neither Nomgcobo Jiba nor Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office, primarily for their involvement in attempts to derail the case against Jackie Selebi a decade ago.

PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr says that neither Nomgcobo Jiba nor Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office, primarily for their involvement in attempts to derail the case against Jackie Selebi a decade ago.

The two advocates worked together with former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli to build a case against Gerrie Nel, who was the lead prosecutor in the case against the disgraced former national police commissioner.

Jiba and Mrwebi also submitted affidavits in support of Selebi in his failed attempt to have the case against him stopped.

Hofmeyr criticised Jiba for her conduct in the Nel matter and raised further concerns about decisions made more recently in politically charged cases.

"Once you start manipulating the outcome of cases to please politicians, that ends up being a disaster for the NPA, as we have seen over the last few years."

He added that Mrwebi’s role in the case against Nel is a serious concern.

"It is incredibly difficult to have people working in the organisation who, at the end of the day, are either spying on the organisation to give information to the accused people or trying to sabotage its work in various ways."

Both Jiba and Mrwebi are due to testify at the inquiry.