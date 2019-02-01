Neither Jiba or Mrwebi fit to hold office, Hofmeyr tells inquiry
Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr says that neither Nomgcobo Jiba nor Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office, primarily for their involvement in attempts to derail the case against Jackie Selebi a decade ago.
PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr says that neither Nomgcobo Jiba nor Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office, primarily for their involvement in attempts to derail the case against Jackie Selebi a decade ago.
The two advocates worked together with former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli to build a case against Gerrie Nel, who was the lead prosecutor in the case against the disgraced former national police commissioner.
Jiba and Mrwebi also submitted affidavits in support of Selebi in his failed attempt to have the case against him stopped.
Hofmeyr criticised Jiba for her conduct in the Nel matter and raised further concerns about decisions made more recently in politically charged cases.
"Once you start manipulating the outcome of cases to please politicians, that ends up being a disaster for the NPA, as we have seen over the last few years."
He added that Mrwebi’s role in the case against Nel is a serious concern.
"It is incredibly difficult to have people working in the organisation who, at the end of the day, are either spying on the organisation to give information to the accused people or trying to sabotage its work in various ways."
Both Jiba and Mrwebi are due to testify at the inquiry.
Popular in Local
-
Hofmeyr accuses Jiba of prosecuting people in defence of Zuma
-
#ZondoInquiry: Garden clean ups, swimming pools & more for ANC officials
-
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayor
-
CT taxi driver who helped passengers during robbery dies in hospital
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses Up
-
State wants life sentences for Coligny teen’s murderers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.