Mnangagwa denies rift with deputy - newspaper reports
Mnangagwa said in comments published on Friday by the privately-owned weekly 'Zimbabwe Independent' and daily 'News Day' that there was no evidence of a rift between him and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said there is no rift with his deputy and dismissed rumours of a possible coup in January when he was abroad following a security service crackdown on anti-government protesters.
Mnangagwa said in comments published on Friday by the privately-owned weekly Zimbabwe Independent and daily News Day that there was no evidence of a rift between him and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, the retired general who led a coup against Robert Mugabe in 2017.
“I have known Chiwenga and his colleagues (in the military) since the struggle years. We are comrades and understand each other better than you think,” the president said, referring to the struggle for independence against Britain.
Popular in Africa
-
US imposes visa restrictions on Ghana
-
Nearly $1m in cash stolen from Robert Mugabe's house, court told
-
[LISTEN] Should President Ramaphosa throw Zimbabwe a lifeline?
-
SA envoy tells DA's Maimane to stay out of Zimbabwean politics
-
Zimbabwe govt changes tune on leases for white farmers
-
Sudan police fire tear gas as protesters rally afresh
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.