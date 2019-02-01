Mnangagwa defends military crackdown

The crackdown came after protesters took to the streets to voice their anger about a sudden spike in fuel prices, claiming at least 12 lives.

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s president has defended a military crackdown that led to the deaths of at least 12 people.

The crackdown came after protesters took to the streets to voice their anger about a sudden spike in fuel prices.

Emmerson Mnangagwa says the use of force was justified because protesters were attacking and destroying property.

He’s accused western countries of backing the protests.

Friday’s private NewsDay says Mnangagwa made the remarks at the State House earlier this week.

He says the protesters burnt down police stations and wrecked a toll gate, and said he wasn’t sure how else the government was supposed to respond.

He said that Western countries, in particular, had raised concerns over the crackdown and in an apparent reference to the United States, hinted that some backed the protests.

The Human Rights NGO Forum says an MDC official in Harare was abducted from his house on Friday and that suspected state security agents left the man with a broken arm.

