Masutha: 'Correctional Services Dept reviewing Bosasa contracts'

Justice Minister Michael Masutha announced that his team would be looking at the awarding of the tenders to Bosasa and whether they were necessary.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Michael Masutha says the Correctional Services Department is reviewing its contracts with Bosasa and investigating whether they were awarded irregularly.

Masutha is speaking at a briefing on new National Director of Public Prosecution Shamila Batohi’s first day in office on Friday.

The Mail & Guardian is reporting that the Correctional Services Department has contracts worth billions with Bosasa.

Friday’s briefing on Batohi’s first day in office could not steer clear of the revelations in the state capture commission of inquiry.

Masutha announced that his team would be looking at the awarding of the tenders to Bosasa and whether they were necessary.

He has also spoken to the redirecting of funds to the contracts with Bosasa.

Masutha says his investigation would be into who signed off on the awarding of the tenders and whether they were awarded lawfully.

#ShamilaBatohi accompanied by Justice minister Michael Masutha and deputy minister John Jeffery. KM pic.twitter.com/JljzMmkQzw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)