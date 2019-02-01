Popular Topics
Metrobus operations expected to resume following strike

Metrobus and the union reached an agreement yesterday and the company was given seven working days to either permanently appoint or replace workers in acting positions.

FILE: A Metrobus. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
FILE: A Metrobus. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Metrobus operations are expected to resume on Friday morning after an almost week-long strike.

The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) members have not been reporting for work since Monday over several grievances, including pay and vacancies.

Metrobus and the union reached an agreement on Thursday and the company was given seven working days to either permanently appoint or replace workers in acting positions.

Demawusa's Dion Makhura says: "We found that in the organisation there were nearly 48 people who were in acting positions.

“So, we’ve agreed that the employer is going to make sure that those people who are removed from those acting [positions] and if there’s any need for acting, then the policy will be applied to say how do people get appointed for acting.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

