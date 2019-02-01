Matlhomola Moshoeu murder: Send strong message with sentencing, State asks court
The State in the murder case of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu has argued that his killers should be permanently removed from society, adding that they committed a violent and barbaric crime.
On Thursday, arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence wrapped up in the High Court in the North West.
Last year, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were convicted of Moshoeu's murder back in 2017 after accusing him of stealing sunflowers worth R80 from a farm.
Judge Ronald Hendricks has reserved his sentencing until next month.
State advocate Rapula Molefe argued that the community of Coligny was chaotic and policing was paralysed due to the barbaric actions of Doorewaard and Schutte.
Molefe told the court that Moshoeu's murder created racial tensions and tore the community apart.
He said that while the defence argued that the pair were remorseful, that should not be confused with regret or self-pity.
Molefe argued that the convicted murderers had no regard for the teenager’s life and took the law into their own hands.
The State has asked the court to send a clear and strong message when sentencing the farm workers next month.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
