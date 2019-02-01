Man accused of starting Betty’s Bay fire out on bail
Sheldon April is accused of having set fire to dry vegetation in the mountains above Betty's Bay, leaving 40 houses gutted, when he fired a signal flare.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of having started a devastating fire in the Overstrand recently has been granted bail.
Sheldon April appeared in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Friday.
He's accused of shooting a signal flare that started the fire in Betty's Bay on New Year’s Eve.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila says April has been granted a R5,000 bail.
While he’s received bail, he has to move out of Betty's Bay until his trial is concluded. For now, he'll live with his sister in Eerste River.
April has also been placed under house arrest and has been ordered to refrain from contacting the eyewitness.
He's accused of having set fire to dry vegetation in the mountains above Betty's Bay when he fired a signal flare.
This resulted in a devastating wildfire that gutted more than 40 houses.
The case has been postponed to 8 March.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Hoërskool Driehoek closed after 3 student deaths
-
[GALLERY] Tears & shock at Hoërskool Driehoek after 3 fatalities
-
3 pupils killed after walkway collapses at Vanderbijlpark school
-
New NPA boss Shamila Batohi vows to put justice first
-
Gauteng ANC distances itself from 'Please Call Me' protest
-
[LISTEN] 'We're still in poverty' - caller on no change after apartheid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.