Lawyers for Pretoria's chief magistrate looking into Bosasa allegations

Desmond Nair is the first member of the judiciary to be implicated at the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG – Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair says that his legal team is looking into allegations that he accepted the installation of R200,000 worth of security systems at his Pretoria home paid for by the corruption-plagued Bosasa.

Nair, who presided over the bail application of former athlete Oscar Pistorius, became the latest high profile figure to be implicated in the Bosasa scandal.

On Thursday, the company’s employee Richard Le Roux revealed at the state capture commission that as head of special projects for the facilities management company, he also installed security systems at the homes of politicians such as Nomvula Mokonyane, Gwede Mantashe, Thabang Makwetla and Vincent Smith, all at Bosasa’s costs.

Nair is the first member of the judiciary to be implicated at the state capture commission.

Richard Le Roux says he personally went to the magistrate’s house to oversee the installation of security systems.

“Chair, we installed a full electric fence, a full IT system and a full alarm system with beeps.”

When asked if he knew who Desmond Nair was?

“I had no clue who he was sir.”

He says that it was Angelo Agrizzi who instructed him to install the security systems at Nair’s house.

