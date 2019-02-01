[LISTEN] Who invented the ‘Please Call Me’ SMS service?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown speaks to Toby Shapshak, the editor and publisher of 'Stuff' magazine, about his piece stating that the real inventor of the service is, in fact, Ari Kahn, a former MTN consultant.

JOHANNESBURG - The question over the real inventor of the “Please Call Me” service has sparked fierce debate on social media.

On Thursday, a group of Please Call Me Movement backers staged a demonstration outside Vodacom's Vodaworld headquarters in Midrand.

Supporters are planning to mobilise South Africans to boycott Vodacom products after the cellphone giant missed a deadline set by organisers to compensate Nkosana Makate.

The country is aware of Makate, who claimed to have invented the “Please Call Me” service when he worked for Vodacom 18 years ago.

However, Ari Kahn, a former MTN consultant, came out publicly in 2013, claiming that he is the patent owner of “Please Call Me”.

Talk Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown speaks to Toby Shapshak, the editor and publisher of Stuff magazine, about his piece stating that the real inventor of the service is, in fact, Kahn.

“It’s common cause in the cellphone industry that MTN was the originator of the “Please Call Me” idea. Kahn came up with the idea,” says Shapshak.

