[LISTEN] Should President Ramaphosa throw Zimbabwe a lifeline?

Radio 702 | John Dludlu, 'Business Day' columnist and former newspaper editor, and Catherine Grant, a director of Tutwa Consulting Group, talk to Karima Brown over SA's decision to decline a loan to Zimbabwe.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid Zimbabwe's latest troubles it has emerged that South Africa turned down a request from its southern African neighbour Zimbabwe for a $1.2 billion loan in December.

