Lions load up on Boks for Sharks warm-up match in CT
The Emirates Lions have named a Springbok-loaded side to take on the Sharks in the Super Hero doubleheader warm-up match at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.
Warren Whiteley will again captain the side from the back of the scrum while he will be partnered by youngster Hacjivah Dayimani and another Bok in Kwagga Smith in the back row. Malcolm Marx and Marvin Orie are the other Boks that start in the forward pack.
In the backs, Nic Groom partners Bok flyhalf Elton Jantjies in the half back pairing while 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Aphiwe Dyantyi is named on the wing. Harold Vorster and Lionel Mapoe form the centre pairing and Courtnal Skosan and Andries Coetzee complete an experienced back three with Dyantyi.
The Lions will don their Marvel-inspired Spiderman playing kit, while the Sharks will don their Black Panther gear.
The Lions and the Sharks will kickoff at 14:00.
