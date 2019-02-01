Knysna fire victims to move into temporary housing

About 120 people were left homeless after a blaze swept through several municipalities in the Garden Route in October.

CAPE TOWN - The people who lost their homes in a devastating fire in Knysna will be moving into temporary housing next week, three months after they were displaced.

At least 19 homes were destroyed. Some families, whose homes were damaged in Farleigh Forest, have been able to move back in after SANParks repaired the damage.

The other affected residents have been staying in hotels and chalets, while the company works on a more permanent solution.

SANParks' Paddy Gordon says mobile units or park homes have been built for the residents as a temporary solution.

“We are now entering the second phase projected, which is in the form of providing temporary housing on the site in the form of park homes. That will be taken care of in the next week or two.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)