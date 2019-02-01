Knysna fire victims to move into temporary housing
About 120 people were left homeless after a blaze swept through several municipalities in the Garden Route in October.
CAPE TOWN - The people who lost their homes in a devastating fire in Knysna will be moving into temporary housing next week, three months after they were displaced.
About 120 people were left homeless after a blaze swept through several municipalities in the Garden Route in October.
At least 19 homes were destroyed. Some families, whose homes were damaged in Farleigh Forest, have been able to move back in after SANParks repaired the damage.
The other affected residents have been staying in hotels and chalets, while the company works on a more permanent solution.
SANParks' Paddy Gordon says mobile units or park homes have been built for the residents as a temporary solution.
“We are now entering the second phase projected, which is in the form of providing temporary housing on the site in the form of park homes. That will be taken care of in the next week or two.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri arrested for 'fraud & money laundering'
-
All PIC board members resign amid inquiry
-
3 pupils killed after walkway collapses at Vanderbijlpark school
-
[VIDEO] Vanderbijlpark school walkway collapse kills 3
-
Hoërskool Driehoek closed after 3 student deaths
-
[GALLERY] Tears & shock at Hoërskool Driehoek after 3 fatalities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.