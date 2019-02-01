Joburg High Court reopened following escape of two-awaiting trial prisoners
The two men, who were due to be sentenced for murder on Friday, managed to escape from the court.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have reopened the Johannesburg High Court after it was on lockdown on Friday morning following the escape of two awaiting-trial prisoners.
The two men, who were due to be sentenced for murder on Friday, managed to escape from the court. They had just arrived from the Johannesburg prison.
Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela says: “The court is back to normal but the police are still busy doing their investigation and trying to see if they can get more information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.”
It’s the second time prisoners have managed to escape from this court in the past two months.
In December 2018, two awaiting trial prisoners escaped, they were in court on charges of murder.
Popular in Local
-
Hoërskool Driehoek closed after 3 student deaths
-
3 pupils killed after walkway collapses at Vanderbijlpark school
-
[GALLERY] Tears & shock at Hoërskool Driehoek after 3 fatalities
-
New NPA boss Shamila Batohi vows to put justice first
-
Gauteng ANC distances itself from 'Please Call Me' protest
-
Correctional Services Dept undermined Parly, Bloem tells commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.