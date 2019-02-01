Joburg High Court reopened following escape of two-awaiting trial prisoners

The two men, who were due to be sentenced for murder on Friday, managed to escape from the court.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have reopened the Johannesburg High Court after it was on lockdown on Friday morning following the escape of two awaiting-trial prisoners.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela says: “The court is back to normal but the police are still busy doing their investigation and trying to see if they can get more information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.”

It’s the second time prisoners have managed to escape from this court in the past two months.

In December 2018, two awaiting trial prisoners escaped, they were in court on charges of murder.