Jayde Panayiotou murder: NPA welcomes decision to prosecute Luthando Siyoni

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed a decision to prosecute the man who allegedly hired hitmen to kill Port Elizabeth teacher Jayde Panayiotou.

Luthando Siyoni appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

Three others, including Jayde’s husband Christopher Panayiotou, are serving lengthy prison sentences for her 2015 murder.

While a trial date has been set for 21 August, Siyoni’s lawyer has asked for another earlier date. The defence needs to determine whether Siyoni will require legal aid.

Siyoni previously worked for convicted murderer Christopher Panayiotou and is accused of sourcing hitmen.

Siyoni initially turned State witness but while on the stand he was declared a hostile witness. He refused to answer questions put to him by the State.

He, therefore, lost immunity from prosecution.

After being charged, Siyoni went on the run for nearly six months and was only tracked down in May 2018.

