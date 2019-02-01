Popular Topics
Ipid probing police after teen hurt in Tafelsig incident

Officers were trying to ease tensions in Tafelsig earlier this week where a group of community members tried to attack an alleged child rapist.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating after a 15-year-old child was hurt at the hands of police.

Officers were trying to ease tensions in Tafelsig earlier this week where a group of community members tried to attack an alleged child rapist.

Angry Tafelsig residents, armed with sticks and bricks, took out their frustrations on police officers who tried to get the alleged rapist to safety.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted his eight-year-old niece.

Residents pelted officers with stones.

Rubber bullets were apparently fired into the crowd, wounding a fifteen-year-old boy.

Police watchdog Ipid's Moses Dlamini: "We're investigating what is called a complaint of a discharge of a police firearm."

Meanwhile, the local social development office has removed the girl from the home she shared with the relative.

