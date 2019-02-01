'Household incomes are under siege' - Mashaba on Eskom increase request
Mashaba was speaking at Nersa’s public hearings that are currently underway at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba argues that Eskom’s request of a 15% tariff increase is unfair on the residents of the city.
Mashaba was speaking at Nersa’s public hearings that were taking place at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on Friday.
Energy advisors, the Minerals Council of South Africa and many others earlier made oral submissions.
On Friday, pickets were held outside the theatre by trade union Numsa, the Democratic Alliance and other organisations.
Panel members from Nersa continue to sit through oral submissions made by trade union leaders and politicians, as well as community leaders and NGO representatives.
Mashaba also made his submission: “Eskom is effectively asking that the residents of our country foot the bill for decades of maladministration and mismanagement. I appeal with you to hear the voices of our residents, business owners and unemployed people. Household income is under siege.”
The mayor says the price of doing business and the overall cost of living in the country is too high.
