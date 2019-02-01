Gauteng ANC distances itself from 'Please Call Me' protest

The so-called Please Call Me Movement, which includes the ANC's Liliesleaf Farm branch and Panyaza Lesufi, want the cellphone giant to pay Makate R70 billion for his invention in 2000.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) has refused to be drawn into a battle between Vodacom and the man who came up with the idea for the 'Please Call Me' SMS service, Nkosana Makate, which is supported by one of its branches and a provincial leader.

The so-called Please Call Me Movement, which includes the ANC's Liliesleaf Farm branch and Panyaza Lesufi, want the cellphone giant to pay Makate R70 billion for his invention in 2000.

Vodacom, however, says that this is irrational.

The ANC in Gauteng’s Tasneem Motara says: “The ANC in Gauteng has no official position on the matters related to Vodacom, which includes those of government contracts as well as the monies owed between themselves and their client.”

The movement is calling on all South Africans to boycott all Vodacom products and has called on the government to cut ties with the telecommunications company.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)