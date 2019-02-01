Gauteng ANC distances itself from 'Please Call Me' protest
The so-called Please Call Me Movement, which includes the ANC's Liliesleaf Farm branch and Panyaza Lesufi, want the cellphone giant to pay Makate R70 billion for his invention in 2000.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) has refused to be drawn into a battle between Vodacom and the man who came up with the idea for the 'Please Call Me' SMS service, Nkosana Makate, which is supported by one of its branches and a provincial leader.
The so-called Please Call Me Movement, which includes the ANC's Liliesleaf Farm branch and Panyaza Lesufi, want the cellphone giant to pay Makate R70 billion for his invention in 2000.
Vodacom, however, says that this is irrational.
The ANC in Gauteng’s Tasneem Motara says: “The ANC in Gauteng has no official position on the matters related to Vodacom, which includes those of government contracts as well as the monies owed between themselves and their client.”
The movement is calling on all South Africans to boycott all Vodacom products and has called on the government to cut ties with the telecommunications company.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Hofmeyr accuses Jiba of prosecuting people in defence of Zuma
-
#ZondoInquiry: Garden clean ups, swimming pools & more for ANC officials
-
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayor
-
Tshwane city manager Mosola survives suspension vote
-
ANC's Liliesleaf branch: 'Makate support to seek justice from corporate bullies'
-
SA envoy tells DA's Maimane to stay out of Zimbabwean politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.