Gang threatens Mexican president over fuel theft crackdown
The message, written on a bed sheet near the Salamanca refinery in the central state of Guanajuato, warned the leftist leader to withdraw the army and other security forces from the state.
SALAMANCA - A suspected criminal gang left a fake bomb and threatening message for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador outside an oil refinery Thursday, warning him to stop his crackdown on fuel theft.
Since taking office in December, Lopez Obrador has been waging war on rampant theft from state oil company Pemex's pipelines, a massive criminal industry involving drug cartels and corrupt officials that cost Mexico an estimated $3 billion in 2017.
The message, written on a bed sheet near the Salamanca refinery in the central state of Guanajuato, warned the leftist leader to withdraw the army and other security forces from the state.
"Otherwise I am going to start killing them, along with innocent people," said the message, signed by a group calling itself the Puro Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima.
It was accompanied by what appeared to be a bomb left inside a pickup truck outside the refinery. However, officials later said the package, which had a small light and numerous white wires, was a fake.
"False alarm," Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference.
"There were no explosives in the abandoned pickup truck," presidential spokesperson Jesus Ramirez told journalists.
"Obviously this is connected to the anti-fuel theft operations."
The message also called for the release of suspects recently arrested as part of the government's crackdown.
Lopez Obrador, an anti-establishment austerity crusader, famously disbanded the presidential guard when he took office. Security analysts have warned his safety could be at risk.
The president's standard response is, "The people will protect me."
Popular in World
-
EU parliament recognizes Guaido as Venezuelan interim president
-
Tesla shares fall after surprise CFO exit
-
India's jobless rate hits 45-year high, report says, in blow for Modi
-
May to try to ratchet up EU negotiations over Irish border
-
Somalia declared the most corrupt country in the world: survey
-
Feng shui masters say Trump secrets could be nosed out in Year of Pig
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.